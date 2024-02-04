El Paso GOP gathers for Lincoln Dinner event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Republican Party gathered Saturday night, Feb. 3 at the Starlight Event Center near the airport for its 38th annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser event.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

The keynote speaker was Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The event also included a message for U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a presentation of the colors by the 82nd Airborne Color Guard and a recognition of special guests, volunteers and hall of famers.

The event also included reception, dinner, raffle and wine pull fundraiser.

