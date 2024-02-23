El Paso halts operations at Jaguars Gold Club citing criminal activity

The city of El Paso is pursuing legal action against Jaguars Gold Club.

The city has filed a civil lawsuit against Jaguars Gold Club at 11377 Gateway West Blvd., citing alleged violations of sexually oriented businesses ordinances under Title 5 of the city code.

The lawsuit seeks temporary and permanent injunctions against Jaguars Gold Club, its proprietors and managers, citing over 25 breaches of the sexually oriented businesses ordinances. Alleged infractions range from operating without a business license to illicit drug use and sexual assault.

Red tape surrounds the Jaguars Gold Club at 11377 Gateway West in 2012.

City Attorney Karla Nieman expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the El Paso Police Department, legal teams, and other agencies involved in the investigation, emphasizing the severity of the crimes affecting community health and safety.

Additionally, the nuisance abatement team of the El Paso County Attorney’s Office has initiated a separate lawsuit to obtain an immediate temporary restraining order (TRO) against for-profit corporation RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and business managers Angel Richard “Ricco” Torres, Donnell Lee James and Javier Diaz.

The TRO has effectively halted operations at Jaguars.

More: Unlabeled toxic substance near food areas among latest restaurant health violations

Investigations revealed Jaguars as a focal point for criminal activity, with over 750 service calls received from Jan. 2018 to Dec. 31, 2023, including reports of firearm discharge, drug-related offenses, prostitution, aggravated assault and unauthorized alcohol sales.

El Paso County Attorney's Office investigators served the establishment with the TRO, mandating closure until March 5. Further legal actions are anticipated as investigations continue.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: City halts operations at Jaguars Gold Club citing criminal activity