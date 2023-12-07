El Paso house party capital murder suspect, Angel Avila, partially paralyzed, lawyer says

An 18-year-old man accused of capital murder in the Tierra Inca Drive house party shooting is currently in a wheelchair and paralyzed from the waist down, his defense attorney said at a bond hearing.

Angel Avila, who sat in a wheelchair during a teleconference bond hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 5, remains at the El Paso County Jail Annex even after his bond in the capital murder case was reduced by Magistrate Judge Antonio Aun from $2 million to $1.2 million.

The Socorro resident was arrested on Nov. 17 on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons following a lengthy El Paso police homicide investigation involving DNA and ballistic evidence, a criminal complaint affidavit stated.

Pebble Hills High School student Julia Gabrielle Worthington, 14, and Eliel Omar Bultron Hernandez, 19, were killed in the Sept. 17 shooting during a Montwood High School homecoming afterparty at a short-term rental home in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive. Avila and others were wounded by gunfire.

Accused Tierra Inca party shooter partially paralyzed

It is unconfirmed if Avila was left partially paralyzed when he was shot at the party or from a previous incident.

The complaint affidavit alleged that Avila opened fire first outside the party, was shot and then dropped off at a hospital by a friend.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, a police spokesman, said the El Paso Police Department would not confirm when Avila was possibly paralyzed while the court process is ongoing.

During the bond hearing, defense attorney Marcelo Rivera said Avila was paralyzed "over the summer" and that he was arrested after being recently released from a hospital. Rivera did not say if Avila was paralyzed when he was shot at the party.

Angel Avila faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in connection with a shooting that killed two teenagers and wounded three others on Sept. 17 at a house party on Tierra Inca Drive in far East El Paso.

Rivera asked a magistrate judge that Avila be released from jail pending trial in order to receive follow-up medical treatment and attend physical therapy up to three times a week. El Paso County sheriff's officials have said that medical care and therapy are available at the jail.

"It is hopeful, given his age, that he might be able to walk again someday," Rivera said, adding that Avila is not a flight risk and faces a "serious health situation."

Avila's mother, Viviana Garcia, testified in Spanish that her son can't walk, drive, or even stand up on his own. He needs her to bathe and feed him, help with therapy and help to go to the bathroom because he has a catheter. Garcia said she could only come up with $4,000 for her son's bond.

Assistant District Attorney Talisa Gutierrez pointed out that Avila had been arrested several times within the last year, including on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle, an assault causing bodily injury while in jail in February, a bond violation for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon in June, and a prohibited firearm arrest in December 2022. He also has a juvenile record for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

In Texas, capital murder is punishable by life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Party shooting retaliation for Socorro park shooting

The house party shooting in far East El Paso was retaliation for a previous shooting, court documents stated.

Detectives learned that Avila, alias "Chino," and David Caldera, 18, also known as "GG," had previous problems with each other, the affidavit stated.

The shooting at the party was retaliation for a shooting that wounded four men on the evening of Sept. 6 at Jardin de Flores Park in Socorro.

The Socorro Police Department is still investigating the park shooting, a Socorro city spokesman said this week. Detectives have identified a person of interest and are still interviewing witnesses, but no arrest warrants have been obtained.

Deadly gunfire at house party on Tierra Inca Drive

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, a witness told detectives that Avila entered the house party on Tierra Inca Drive and then returned outside and said that the people who had shot at him at the park in Socorro were inside the homecoming party, the affidavit stated. Avila allegedly said that he saw Caldera, who he referred to as his "opp" (slang for "opposition"), at the party.

Avila, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, went to the trunk of a friend's car to get a hoodie.

Gun violence: 3 teens shot at El Paso Halloween house party, including teen trying to stop fight

Witnesses told police that Avila and Caldera shot at each other outside by a tree near a driveway and a sidewalk. Caldera was standing on the driveway closer to the house garage.

A witness said that Avila shot first and that during the shooting, "all those other people got hit," the affidavit stated.

Two teens were killed in a shooting at a house party at this short-term rental house in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive in far East El Paso on Sept. 17.

Bultron Hernandez and Worthington were found lying on the driveway. Bultron Hernandez died shortly after being taken to a hospital. Worthington died two days later at a hospital.

Avila, Caldera and 17-year-old Andres Marquez, who the prosecutor described as a bouncer at the party, were wounded by gunfire. Stephen Stophel, who was working security for the house party, charging entry and patting people down as they entered the house, was also shot and wounded, the affidavit stated.

A friend saw Avila lying on the ground after being shot outside the house, put him into his car and took him to get help at a hospital, documents stated.

'Ghost gun' buried in desert

Detectives learned that the handgun was left behind in the car and another friend buried it in the desert off of Gateway East Boulevard near Clint, the affidavit stated.

A witness helped guide detectives to where the gun was found inside a plastic bag buried in the desert sand. The firearm was a "ghost gun" with no identifiable serial number. The gun's inserted magazine had three bullets matching casings at the crime scene, documents stated.

DNA, ballistics tests link gun to shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory tests found Avila's DNA on the handgun that was hidden in the desert. Texas DPS crime lab tests also confirmed the gun fired all the 9 mm bullet casings found at the shooting scene.

A bullet pulled from Bultron Hernandez's dead body was identified as having been fired from the gun found in the desert.

Homicides: 'A kind and caring person.' El Paso woman dies in shooting outside El Jaguar restaurant bar

The projectiles tied to the two victims killed, Marquez and Caldera, who were both wounded, and bullets found on the driveway match the gun found in the desert, the affidavit added.

Investigators found multiple 9 mm bullet casings on the sidewalk and the street near a tree, which was also struck by gunfire. A bullet that entered the garage door and entered the home also matched the gun allegedly used by Avila.

Two young lives lost

Bultron graduated from Options High School in the Socorro Independent School District. His family described him on a GoFundMe page as a wonderful son and older brother.

Worthington was "beautiful inside and out" and was a young person who "had a very caring soul and loved her family, cousins, friends, and pets," stated her obituary.

Religious candles stand at a small memorial where two teenagers were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a house party at a short-term rental home in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive in far East El Paso on Sept. 17.

She was a teen girl who loved Hello Kitty, taking photos of sunsets and going on nighttime drives with her mother. "Music was her thing. She wanted to travel the world and was excited to grow up and experience what life had to offer," the obit stated.

Worthington's final act was serving as an organ donor, helping save seven lives, including two children, her family said in her obituary.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Tierra Inca house party murders suspect paralyzed, lawyer says