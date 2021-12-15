El Paso judge dismisses capital murder case, cites concerns over prosecutors' actions

A state judge dismissed a capital murder case, stating that the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office attempted to use an “unjustifiable penalty” — the death penalty — against a defendant seeking his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Judge Alyssa Perez, who presides over the 210th District Court, on Tuesday granted a defense lawyers’ motion for dismissal for prosecutorial vindictiveness.

Ivan Gabaldon faces a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of Juan Garcia Flores on Texas Avenue on Feb. 22.

"It does not in many ways feel like justice because at the end of the day, we are dealing with circumstances and allegations that are very serious," Perez said. "There are families of victims that are not being well served when cases within the DA's office can just be disregarded. There are so many troubling things."

Defense lawyers Denise Butterworth, Omar Carmona and Felix Valenzuela argued in their motion that prosecutors were seeking the death penalty because their client, Ivan Gabaldon, was exercising his constitutional right to a speedy trial as prosecutors attempted to delay the case because it had been mishandled.

Gabaldon originally was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Feb. 22 stabbing death of 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores during an alleged sexual encounter for money in a building on Texas Avenue near Downtown El Paso.

Perez agreed with defense lawyers.

"I do feel that the defense has provided sufficient evidence that the re-indictment and the decision to seek the death penalty was an unjustifiable penalty resulting solely from Mr. Gabaldon exercising his right to go to trial," Perez said.

The dismissal came after several weeks of contentious hearings between defense lawyers and state prosecutors with the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

El Paso County District Attorney’s Office Senior Division Chief Curtis Cox admitted during a Nov. 16 hearing that prosecutors mishandled the case and no action had been taken on it for months.

Defense lawyers Carmona and Butterworth stated that, unlike prosecutors, they were ready to go to trial Dec. 2.

State prosecutors then said during a Nov. 19 hearing that they were considering seeking the death penalty.

The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office then re-indicted the case on a capital murder charge and officially filed a notice Nov. 22 stating they would seek the death penalty against Gabaldon.

Cox and state prosecutor Scott Ferguson argued during a Nov. 29 hearing that after evaluating the case, he believed the serious nature of the crime warranted the death penalty.

The Dec. 2 trial date was delayed Nov. 29 after defense lawyers filed the motion for dismissal due to prosecutorial vindictiveness in order to give Perez time to rule on the motion.

El Paso police investigate the homicide in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue on Feb. 23.

Perez granted the motion Tuesday, calling the actions of the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office “very concerning.”

"I am very concerned and have been concerned for a while because of the lack of diligence that the state of Texas has in the manner in which they've been handling — you all have been handling these cases,” Perez said. “It is with no pleasure whatsoever that I am looking at this case and just feeling in my years as a prosecutor and being in this courthouse, I certainly did not expect to be in a position to see the state of Texas literally disregard some of the most serious cases to include this one."

El Paso County District Attorney’s Office officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear whether other charges can be filed in the case.

