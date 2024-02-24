El Paso, Las Cruces educators invited to apply for resource grants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation is inviting full-time educators in the El Paso and Las Cruces area to apply for resource grants up to $1,000 in materials for the 2024-2025 school year, according to a press release sent by the foundation.

The foundation says grants are available to all full-time, Pre-K through 12th grade educators, including teachers, librarians, guidance counselors, school nurses and coaches.

Eligible candidates must spend at least 75% of their time working directly with students, and requests must be for materials students will use or experience directly, according to the foundation.

All grantees will be notified by late April, and the foundation will host a reception in June to celebrate the awardees and distribute requested materials.

Additionally, grant recipients are required to follow up with a report on the use of materials through photographs, video or a written letter.

Grant requests are reviewed by The Classroom Fund Review committee and are approved based on merit and available funds, according to the foundation.

“The Classroom Fund was created in 2011 as a special project of the El Paso Community Foundation. Since then, over $650,000 has been awarded to purchase materials and equipment to enhance learning opportunities and engage students in the El Paso and Las Cruces area,” read the press release.

Applications are due by Friday, March 22.

To learn more about eligibility requirements visit https://theclassroomfund.org/.

To apply, go to theclassroomfund.org/apply.

