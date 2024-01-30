El Paso Locomotive FC, FC Juárez formalize rivalry as Derby Paso Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC and FC Juárez announced Derby Paso Del Norte as the official name for the exhibition match set to take place March 20 at Southwest University Park.

A new tradition 🚂🤝🐴



Derby Paso Del Norte tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 31 at 10 am! Fans who purchase Locomotive single match tickets will receive a special pre-sale access code for the match against @fcjuarezoficial!



Get tickets at https://t.co/V3NHZdf5D1 pic.twitter.com/H3ncZ6EtvM — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) January 29, 2024

The rivalry name pays homage to El Paso Del Norte, the original name of the region that would one day become the home of two future binational cities on opposite sides of the Rio Grande River: Ciudad Juárez and El Paso.

The logo for the Derby Paso Del Norte was also revealed on Monday.

The Derby Paso Del Norte logo features El Paso’s “Star on the Mountain” and Ciudad Juárez’s “The X” monument. A Derby Paso Del Norte banner sits atop the shield.

This match marks the first public edition of the Derby Paso Del Norte. The sides have met on the field over the years (most recently in 2022 in Ciudad Juárez) in preseason friendlies played behind closed doors.

The 2024 Derby Paso Del Norte is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. MT kick-off and tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time via eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

