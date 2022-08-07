El Paso man, 21, wounded in shooting dies at hospital

A 21-year-old El Paso man has died following a shooting over the weekend, El Paso County sheriff's officials said.

Cisqo Rodriguez died as a result of a gunshot wound after he was taken Sunday morning to the Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Joe Battle Boulevard in the far East Side, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The death is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit. The location, time and circumstances involving the shooting have not been disclosed with officials saying that the investigation is in its early stages.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man wounded in shooting dies at hospital