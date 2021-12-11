El Paso man, 24, sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with 13-year-old girl

A 24-year-old El Paso man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, including taking her to Mexico after she ran away from home.

Eduardo Lara Jr. was sentenced Monday to 12½ years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Lara pleaded guilty Aug. 25. He also was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.

“This case epitomizes every parent’s worst nightmare,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement. “A cyber predator befriended and manipulated a child into running away with him. We have a mandate to protect the children in our community from criminals that want to harm them. Today’s sentence reflects this office’s dedication to that mandate.”

According to a complaint affidavit, Lara and the girl attempted to cross the Bridge of the Americas into the U.S. on March 26, 2020.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted a check of the National Crime Information Center database and found the girl was reported as a runaway by the El Paso Police Department.

She had been reported missing by her parents, officials said.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents were called to the port of entry to investigate.

An agent interviewed Lara, who said he met the girl about a month earlier on Facebook, the affidavit states.

More: Wanted sex offender arrested in South-Central El Paso after absconding from halfway house

More: Suspect arrested in Lower Valley stabbing; victim taken to hospital

He told the agent he had sex with the girl in his vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, records show. He did not provide a date for when it happened.

Lara added that the second time he had sex with the girl was in Mexico on or about March 25, 2020, the affidavit states.

Story continues

He claimed he was not told the girl’s age until after they had sex.

Lara said he took the girl to Juárez to attend a party, adding that they rented a hotel room in that city.

The girl was interviewed April 2, 2020, by a special agent and an El Paso Police Department detective.

The girl said she met Lara two months earlier on Facebook and started dating him about a month later, the affidavit states.

She said Lara had asked her age on Facebook and she had responded, “old enough,” according to the affidavit.

Lara sent the girl sexually explicit photographs on Facebook and requested that she send him sexual photos, officials said.

The girl said Lara wanted to go to a party on March 24, 2020, and she left the apartment she was living at to go with him.

She said Lara took her to his grandparents’ house.

More: Fort Bliss soldier killed, 2 others among wounded in shooting outside Central El Paso bar

More: Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill reaches settlement with El Paso County to reopen

The girl showered at the house and had sex with Lara, the affidavit states.

She claimed Lara wanted to go to Juárez to see some friends, so she went with him, the affidavit states.

They rented a room at a hotel and had sex for the second time, the girl told law enforcement officers.

She then said she and Lara got into an argument after they left the hotel during which she told him she was 13 years old, the affidavit states.

Lara was arrested April 17, 2020, in connection with the sexual encounters with the girl. He has remained in jail since his arrest.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents and our law enforcement partners, successfully took another child predator off the streets,” HSI El Paso Division acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho said in a statement. “This sentence exemplifies the commitment of HSI to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those individuals who engage in coercing and enticing minors via the internet.”

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man, 24, gets prison for sex with 13-year-old runaway girl