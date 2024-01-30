El Paso man, 25, killed in shooting on Pointe East Lane in city's latest homicide

A 25-year-old El Paso man died after being taken to a hospital after a shooting in a far East Side neighborhood, police officials said.

Efrain Martinez was found with a gunshot wound when police responded to a call of a shooting at 5:17 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at a house in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane, police said. The neighborhood is located off Montwood Drive near Saul Kleinfeld Drive.

Police said Monday evening that Martinez was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Gun violence: El Paso teen jailed in gun-pointing case outside restaurants in far East Side

The death is being investigated as a homicide by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, officials said. No arrests have been announced.

"As of now, the investigation remains ongoing by Crimes Against Persons who are working diligently to gather evidence and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the shooting," a police news release stated.

Anyone with information on the shooting that claimed Martinez's life may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The homicide is one of three shootings under investigation in the past two weeks in El Paso.

Northwest shooting: A shooting wounded a 41-year-old man in a car on Monday morning, Jan. 29, on Enchanted Ridge Drive in Northwest El Paso. A 44-year-old man was detained as the investigation continued Monday.

Far East Side shooting: A 46-year-old woman allegedly shot and wounded a 36-year-old man on Jan. 21 in a case still under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, a police spokesman said. The man was taken to a hospital in an undisclosed condition.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. in the 12600 block of Azulejos Street in the Paseos Del Sol area near Pellicano Drive and Sun Fire Boulevard, east of Loop 375. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man, 25, killed in shooting on Pointe East Lane