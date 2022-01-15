El Paso man accused of animal cruelty after witnesses say he swung dog by leash at car

A 21-year-old El Paso man was arrested after police said he was seen swinging a dog by its leash into a passing vehicle.

At 7:08 p.m. Jan. 8, Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to the 8600 block of Montana Avenue in reference to an assault in progress.

Police said an investigation found that Bryan Montejano was seen by several witnesses as he was walking in and out of traffic, attempting to open vehicle doors and intentionally swinging a dog by the leash into a passing vehicle, causing injuries to the dog.

Montejano was located by police and arrested, accused of cruelty to nonlivestock animals and theft, since he allegedly had stolen the dog, authorities said in a news release.

The dog was reunited with its owner.

Montejano was booked into the El Paso County Jail and was issued a $5,000 bond. Jail records could not be accessed to determine whether he still was being held.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man arrested, accused of swinging dog by leash at car