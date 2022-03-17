El Paso man accused of kidnapping woman, forcing her to go with him to jail job interview

An El Paso man is accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and then taking her with him to a job interview at the Otero County Jail, police said.

Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, ended up in the El Paso County Jail on state and federal charges this week.

Matthew Joseph Contreras, of El Paso, allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and then went to job interview at the Otero County Jail on Monday, authorities say.

On Monday, Contreras allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old woman at a home on Ava Leigh Avenue in far East El Paso and then forced her at gunpoint to go with him to a job interview across the New Mexico state line in Otero County, a police news release stated. The connection between Contreras and the woman was not disclosed.

The woman was rescued when she was able to get the attention of a detention officer in the parking lot of the Otero County Jail, police said.

Crime: El Paso police SWAT arrests man accused of holding children hostage in East Side home

Otero County sheriff's deputies then contacted police about a possible kidnapping in El Paso.

An arrest warrant for Contreras was issued following an investigation by the police Crimes Against Persons Unit, officials said.

Contreras was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Homicides: Man faces murder charge after phony self-defense claim in El Paso shooting, police say

More: Chaparral body murder case: A fatal beating, a corpse in an SUV and skeptical deputies

According to jail logs, Contreras was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday but was then arrested by the FBI and booked Wednesday on a charge of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a prohibited person. No new bond amount is listed.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man accused of kidnapping woman, going to jail job interview