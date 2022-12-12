El Paso man allegedly fires gun at police, arrested in Northeast SWAT standoff

An El Paso man remains jailed after allegedly firing gunshots at police on Friday during a standoff following a domestic violence call at home in the Northeast.

Karl Dean Lyons, 31, was booked into the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on a $500,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant and has additional charges pending, police officials said Monday.

The shooting occurred after police responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a call of family violence in progress at a home in the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty Drive near McCombs Street, a police news release stated.

Karl Dean Lyons is accused of shooting at El Paso police on Friday during a standoff after a domestic disturbance at a home in the 5700 Block of Sean Haggerty Drive in the Northeast.

A person outside told police that Lyons had fired a handgun inside the house and was still inside. While officers were outside, Lyons allegedly fired the gun again inside the house, police said.

The special weapons and tactics team (SWAT) along with the Crisis Management Team and the Crisis Intervention Team were dispatched to the scene and began attempting to communicate with Lyons, police said.

During the standoff, Lyons allegedly exited the home and fired the gun at police, hitting a police vehicle that had officers inside, officials said.

Crime:Juvenile wounded in shooting in Westway in northwest El Paso County

Lyons returned back inside the home, refusing to come out until hours later when, after speaking with negotiators, he walked out around 11 p.m. and was arrested.

There were not reported injuries to officers. The Police Department lists four unnamed officers as victims, ranging in experience from five months to six years with the department. Additional charges are pending.

El Paso police at a SWAT situation. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man allegedly fires gun at police in Northeast SWAT standoff