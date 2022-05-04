El Paso man arrested, accused of repeatedly kicking victim in head outside East Side bars

A Socorro man was seriously injured when he was repeatedly kicked in the head while on the ground during an assault outside bars in far East El Paso, police said.

The vicious beating occurred minutes after midnight Wednesday at the Plaza las Misiones retail strip at 1441 N. Zaragoza Road near Pellicano Drive.

It is the same nightlife spot where two men were wounded in a shooting last weekend.

A quick police response resulted in the arrest of Daniel Caspian Watters, 21, who is accused of kicking Cesar Adrian Franco, 37, multiple times in the head, a police news release stated.

Franco was taken to Del Sol Medical Center for treatment of what the police described as serious injuries.

Officers arriving at the scene of the assault were informed by a witness that the man who had attacked Franco was driving away in a car, police said.

Police pulled the car over after spotting it nearby on Pellicano Drive. Watters allegedly ran out of the car and was captured after a short chase, officials stated.

Watters, of the far East Side, was booked on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, evading arrest and a traffic warrant for speeding, police said.

He is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a total bond of $51,000.

