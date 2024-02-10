El Paso man arrested again on sexual assault allegations in fake cosmetic surgeon scheme

A second victim has come forward claiming she was a victim of an El Paso man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting another woman after falsely claiming he was a cosmetic surgeon, authorities said.

Tito Villarreal, 43, was arrested Feb. 5 on a second sexual assault charge after another victim came forward to police after she saw Villarreal was arrested in January in connection with a scheme where he posed as a cosmetic surgeon and contacted women on Facebook, El Paso Police Department officials said in a news release.

Tito Villareal's jail booking photo from his Feb. 5, 2024 arrest. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in El Paso in January 2024 after posing as a cosmetic surgeon and telling women they had won a raffle for a free surgery.

No further details on the new allegation against Villarreal were released. Police officials only said "a second victim came forward after seeing the scheme he was arrested for in January."

"The specific details of this crime will not be disclosed as this is an ongoing investigation to protect theintegrity of the case and the privacy of the victims of sexual assault," officials said in the news release.

More: 'Prominent' El Paso fentanyl dealer gets 10 years in prison as crackdown continues

Anyone with information on Villarreal and the alleged scheme is asked to call El Paso Police Department investigators at 915-212-4040 or 915-832-4400.

Suspect told women they won a raffle for free surgery

Police also have released limited information on accusations that led to Villarreal's arrest in January.

Villarreal, who works as a plumber, allegedly posed as a cosmetic surgeon and contacted women on Facebook. He would tell the women they won a raffle for free surgery, El Paso police said in a Jan. 24 news release. The Facebook page was under the name Tito Villarreal.

He is accused of using spoofing technology to make it appear he was calling from a real medical facility, officials said. Spoofing is when a scammer masks information to make it look like a call is coming from a legitimate source on a caller ID.

Tito Villareal's jail booking photo from his Jan. 22, 2024. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in El Paso in January 2024 after posing as a cosmetic surgeon and telling women they had won a raffle for a free surgery. (Credit: Courtesy El Paso Police Department)

The first alleged sexual assault occurred on Jan. 5, El Paso County Jail records show. For the second arrest, jail records list Feb. 5, the day he was arrested, as the date the offense occurred.

Villarreal is also accused of convincing women on at least two occasions to go to a West Side hotel on the false claim they were going to get a massage from a licensed therapist, officials said. Police believe Villarreal may have contacted more women.

Released on bail, arrested again on new accusation

Villarreal was first arrested Jan. 22 on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the fake doctor scheme. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $150,000 bond. The bond was reduced Jan. 30 by a jail magistrate judge to $75,000.

He was released from jail Jan. 30 after posting bail, jail logs show.

More: 11th arrest made in connection to 2019 killing of El Paso rapper T. Kizer Tha Dummy

Villarreal was arrested again Feb. 5 on the new sexual assault charge. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He remains jailed as of Friday, Jan. 9, jail logs show.

A bond hearing is set for Feb. 12, court records show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man arrested again for sexual assault in fake doctor scheme