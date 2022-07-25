El Paso man arrested in Cannon Hill Drive murder case in far East Side

An El Paso man is accused of a murder in connection with a man's death outside a home in the far East Side last month, police officials said Monday.

Brandon Snell, 22, who already had been in the El Paso County Jail since July 7, was rebooked on a murder charge on Friday following an investigation by police homicide detectives, officials said.

Snell is accused of killing 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora, whose body was found by a passerby on the morning of June 23 on the ground in front of Zamora's home in the 11000 block of Cannon Hill Drive, police said.

The home is in a neighborhood near Chester Jordan Park close to Edgemere Boulevard and Loop 375.

The manner of death and a possible motive in the homicide have not been disclosed.

Snell is a convicted car burglar with an extensive criminal record. Snell was jailed on July 7 on charges of theft of a firearm, terroristic threat and a warrant on a drug possession case, according to El Paso County Jail records. The drug possession case is from Feb. 4, the theft of the firearm is from July 1 and the terroristic threat is from July 4.

Snell, of the East Side, is being held at the El Paso County Jail Annex on a $1 million bond on the murder charge in addition to $61,000 bonds on the other charges.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man arrested in Cannon Hill murder case in far East Side