El Paso man arrested in Lower Valley apartment murder case

An El Paso man, who allegedly fled from police during a jaywalking incident, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a man found inside a Lower Valley apartment, authorities said.

Jan Carlo Castillo, 23, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 21, in connection with the death of Brian Valentin Almanza, 28, who was found dead earlier this month inside an apartment at the San Montego Apartments, 9133 Kernel Circle, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Police officers responded to a 911 call about 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, after they received a report from a person that Almanza's body was found inside the apartment.

The person, whose name or relation to Almanza was not released by police, went to the apartment after Almanza was not responding to calls or text messages, officials said.

Officers found damage to the apartment door and Almanza's body inside the apartment, officials said.

The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit took over the case and classified it as a homicide investigation.

No information was released on Almanza's cause of death.

On Thursday, officers saw Castillo jaywalking in the 8500 block of Alameda Avenue, officials said.

Castillo matched the description of a suspect in Almanza's death seen in a surveillance video, officials said.

The officers confronted Castillo, who allegedly ran away from them. The officers were able to take Castillo into custody after a short foot pursuit, officials said.

Crimes Against Persons unit investigators met with Castillo and arrested him on suspicion of murder. He was also arrested in connection with a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, jail records show.

He was booked Saturday, Sept. 22, into the El Paso County Jail. His bond on the murder charge was $1 million, while his bond was $5,000 on the evading charge, as shown by jail records.

He has yet to post bail as of Tuesday evening and remains jailed, jail logs show.

