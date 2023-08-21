El Paso man arrested more than year later in fatal drunk driving crash

An El Paso man was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter more than a year after an alleged drunk driving crash resulted in the death of one of his passengers.

Valentin Soriano, 59, was arrested Monday, Aug. 14, on an intoxicated manslaughter charge in connection with a July 4, 2022, fatal single-vehicle crash in 14500 block of Tangerine Avenue in far East El Paso near the Montana Vista area, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Valentin Soriano

Soriano's arrest comes after it took nearly a year for blood taken from him to be tested by the Texas Department of Public Safety's crime laboratory. The blood alcohol test results allegedly show Soriano was impaired at the time of the crash.

"I am very disappointed it has taken so long to get this case processed," Jesus Olivas, Soriano's attorney, said. "They haven't told us anything about why it took so long.

"I am very concerned about the integrity of the results after a year later. It is important to remember that these cases are hanging over people's head and impacting their lives as they wait to see what happens with their cases. Justice delayed is justice denied."

Texas Department of Public Safety officials did not responded Thursday to a request for comment on why it took nearly a year to get the blood test results.

Soriano was driving a Ford-150 about 6:40 p.m. July 4, 2022, with two men as passengers, when he lost control of the truck. The truck went off the roadway and rolled over in a desert area, a complaint affidavit states.

Rico lnez Wilson, 38, was thrown from the truck. He suffered blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen, the affidavit states. He died at the scene of the crash, officials said.

Soriano allegedly showed signs of intoxication when he was questioned by deputies about the crash.

He admitted to deputies he was drinking beer before the crash, the affidavit states.

A witness at the crash told investigators, Soriano "looked at me in a daze and was trying to remove his seatbelt," the affidavit states.

Soriano also was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators obtained blood evidence to determine if Soriano was intoxicated. The blood evidence was sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for testing.

The results were returned May 19.

The results allegedly showed Soriano had a blood alcohol concentration level of .102 at the time of the crash, the affidavit states. The legal limit in Texas is .08.

Investigators then obtained an arrest warrant for Soriano.

Soriano was arrested Monday by deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit on the warrant. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on $75,000 bond. He remains jailed as of Thursday, jail logs show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man arrested more than year later in fatal drunk driving crash