El Paso man arrested on murder charge after claim fatal shooting was accident

An El Paso man was arrested on a murder charge after a man died at a hospital Wednesday night after being shot at a Central-area home, officials said.

Homicide detectives arrested Leonardo Larios, 20, in connection with the fatal shooting of Dominic Marcos Arellano, also 20, at a duplex in the 3700 block of Hueco Avenue near Pershing Drive and Copia Street, police officials said.

Leonardo Larios was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of 20-year-old Dominic Marcos Arellano on Wednesday night in the 3700 block of Hueco Avenue in Central El Paso.

An investigation began at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to University Medical Center of El Paso, where Arellano had arrived with a gunshot wound, police said. When officers arrived, Arellano was in surgery before he died at the hospital.

Courts: 'Stupid gun violence.' El Paso man gets 30 years in murder, wounding brother in shooting

Officials said that police were given information that it had been an accidental shooting that had taken place at Hueco Avenue. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit began an investigation into the shooting.

"The investigation revealed inconsistencies in how the shooting occurred when surveillance video was discovered," police stated in a news release. The inconsistencies were not disclosed.

Crime: Body left in Central El Paso alley was a homicide, police say

Detectives arrested Larios, of Northeast El Paso, on a murder charge. He is being held under a $750,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

An El Paso police car at a crime scene. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man arrested on murder charge in Central shooting