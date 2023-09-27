El Paso man arrested on murder charge in fatal stabbing at Northeast home

A man accused in a deadly stabbing at a home in Northeast El Paso was arrested later that day in the parking lot of a Walmart in the far East Side, police officials said Tuesday.

David Luna Mijares, 43, faces a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Juan Antonio Gonzalez Garcia, 46, on Sunday morning at a home in the 4100 block of Kaspar Way, police said. Police had initially said Gonzalez Garcia's age was 47.

A homicide investigation found that Gonzalez Garcia was stabbed during an altercation with Mijares about 5 a.m. Sunday at the home in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said.

Gonzalez Garcia was mortally wounded and died later that Sunday morning at University Medical Center of El Paso.

Later that day, police found and arrested Mijares in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1850 N. Zaragoza Road near Montwood Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard.

Mijares, of the Lower Valley, remains incarcerated under a $250,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

