El Paso man arrested at port of entry, accused of stealing $56K from elderly couple

An El Paso man was arrested at a port of entry after stealing $56,000 from an elderly couple's bank account to pay off his credit cards, authorities said.

Jesus Rodriguez, 44, was arrested about 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown, El Paso Police Department officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained Rodriguez after they found he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, officials said. He was then turned over to El Paso Police Department officers.

The warrant stemmed from Rodriguez allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman.

In February, the elderly couple reported to police that Rodriguez used money from their bank account without their consent, officials said.

The El Paso Police Department's Special Victims Unit then investigated the allegations.

The investigation revealed Rodriguez allegedly took more than $56,000 over three months from the elderly couple's bank account.

The stolen money was used by Rodriguez to pay his credit card bills, officials said.

No information was released on Rodriguez's relationship with the couple or how he gained access to their bank account.

Rodriguez was arrested in connection with a charge of exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail Saturday, Oct. 7, on a $75,000 bond. He was released from jail the following day after posting bail.

