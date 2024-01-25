El Paso man arrested on sexual assault charge in phony cosmetic surgeon scam

Editor's note: We have chosen a mugshot of the suspect as the primary image, as law enforcement believes he may have contacted additional victims.

An El Paso-area man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after posing as a cosmetic surgeon in a Facebook lure, police officials said.

Tito Villareal, 43, is accused of posing as a cosmetic surgeon and communicating with women through a Facebook page telling them that they had won a raffle for free surgery, El Paso police said in a news release.

Crime: Man who hid in Andress High School girl's restroom arrested on indecency, assault charges

On at least two occasions, Villareal convinced women to go to a West Side hotel on the false claim that they were going to get a massage from a licensed therapist, police said. Detectives suspect Villareal may have contacted more women.

Tito Villareal is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in El Paso after allegedly posing as a cosmetic surgeon and telling women they had won a raffle for a free surgery.

Police said that the Facebook page was under the name Tito Villarreal.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit learned that Villareal allegedly used spoofing technology to make it appear that he was calling from a real medical facility. Spoofing is when a scammer masks information to make it look like a call is coming from a legitimate source on a caller ID.

Law enforcement has cautioned residents about unsolicited scammer calls that appear to be coming from a bank, law enforcement or a business.

Details on the alleged sexual assault were not disclosed because of the ongoing investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. The sexual assault allegedly occurred on Jan. 5, according to El Paso County Jail records.

Courts: 'I wanted my justice': Victim sees sexual abuser sentenced to prison 12 years later

Police arrested Villareal on Monday, Jan. 22, and booked him into jail on nine traffic warrants. He was rebooked on Tuesday on the sexual assault charge.

Villareal, listed as a resident of Canutillo, remains incarcerated under a $150,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to a jail log. Jail records show him with only one previous arrest on traffic warrants in 2003.

Anyone with information who may have been contacted by Villareal may call the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 915-212-4040 or the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Fake El Paso doctor arrested on sexual assault charge