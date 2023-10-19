El Paso man arrested in shooting death of neighbor in Lower Valley

A 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after fatally shooting a neighbor during an argument, authorities said.

Mario Velazquez Lechuga allegedly shot two neighbors about 8:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, in the 7600 block of Parral Drive in the Hacienda Heights neighborhood in the Lower Valley, El Paso Police Department officials said.

The men shot were James Burton, 62, and Joseph Carter, 54, officials said.

Police responded to the scene and found the two shot men. Burton and Carter were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Burton died at the hospital from his injuries, officials said. No information was released on Carter's current condition.

Velazquez also allegedly fired a gun at a third man, 65-year-old Ernesto Sanchez, officials said. Sanchez was not injured in the shooting.

Burton and Velazquez "had a history of having neighbor disputes," officials said.

Velazquez was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was booked Saturday, Oct. 14, into the El Paso County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He has yet to post bail and remains jailed as of Wednesday evening, jail logs show.

