El Paso man arrested in street shooting that wounded 2 after dispute at Jaguars strip club

El Paso police detectives have made an arrest in connection with a recent car-to-car shooting following a disagreement inside a strip club.

Two men were shot and wounded on Feb. 8 when their car was hit by gunfire on Gateway Boulevard East after leaving Jaguars strip club.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Norbert Ornelas at a home in the 8700 block on Neptune Street in Northeast El Paso, police officials said Monday.

Ornelas, 25, was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of more than 4 grams of cocaine, police said.

On Feb. 8, a group of five men were at Jaguars when a man who was with Ornelas got upset when he asked them for a cigarette, Assistant District Attorney Lisa Clausen said during an online teleconference bond hearing Saturday.

The prosecutor said that Ornelas and his friend allegedly were seen waiting in a car in the strip club's parking lot. It was not disclosed if they were seen by witnesses or recorded by security cameras.

The suspected shooter's car, with its headlights off, then followed the group's car as it drove out of the parking lot and took the turnaround lane at Lee Treviño Drive, Clausen said. The shooter's car then sped up and several shots were fired, hitting the car on Gateway Boulevard East.

The driver was shot in the right shoulder and a leg and a passenger was shot in the left leg, Clausen said. Three other men in the car were not injured.

Ornelas was arrested following an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. The second man has not been arrested.

Jail Magistrate Judge Sara Priddy declined to lower the bond amount at the hearing, citing the safety of the community and noting that Ornelas is on probation on a past aggravated assault case.

Ornelas is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on bond of $150,000 on the aggravated assault charge and $20,000 for possession of a controlled substance.

