El Paso man charged for killing motorcyclist while fleeing border patrol checkpoint

An El Paso man is accused of killing a motorcyclist while fleeing from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 54 on Nov. 8.

Jeffery Saint Louis was charged with one count each of homicide by vehicle (under the influence of alcohol or drugs), aggravated fleeing a a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident knowingly, reckless driving and no driver's license, according to court documents.

Saint Louis allegedly fled the checkpoint after being asked to pull over for further inspection by an agent. Though Border Patrol pursued him, the agent backed off when "it became too dangerous," according to the criminal complaint. A short while later, Saint Louis allegedly drove through the bypass entrance south of the U.S. 54/70 intersection.

An Otero County Sheriff's officer, the the criminal complaint, said Saint Louis struck a motorcycle driven by Roger Thomas Wiley on Highway 54. Wiley's leg was amputated, according to witness accounts, as a result of the accident and he died at the scene.

Saint Louis was eventually apprehended, and investigators who searched his vehicle allegedly found 125 pounds of methamphetamines worth approximately $1.2 million.

Investigators said Saint Louis admitted to being paid to smuggle the drugs across the checkpoint.

A grand jury indicted Saint Louis Nov. 21 on all the charges. No bond was issued as Saint Louis is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency for federal crimes related to drug trafficking.

Saint Louis was scheduled for an arraignment Dec. 11 before District Judge Daniel Bryant.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: El Paso man charged in death of biker while fleeing border checkpoint