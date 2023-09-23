El Paso man convicted of murder in fatal 2017 shooting outside East Side bar

An El Paso man was found guilty of murder in the 2017 fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man outside an East Side bar.

Moises Galvan, 25, was convicted Friday, Sept. 22, on one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Jan. 28, 2017, shooting death of Rogelio "RJ" Franco Jr. in a parking lot outside Barfly, 11335 Montwood Drive, in East El Paso.

The shooting also resulted in another man, David Ortega, being injured. Ortega suffered several gunshot wounds but survived.

After deliberating for more than four hours, a jury of six women and six men reached the guilty verdict.

Moises Galvan testifies during his El Paso County Courthouse murder trial on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Galvan is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old R.J. Franco in 2017 in the Barfly parking lot.

Before the verdict was read, Galvan turned and smiled at his family. After it was read, he hung his head as his family cried.

Franco's family hugged after the verdict was read.

Galvan is facing up to 99 years or life in prison on the murder charge and up to 20 years in prison on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The sentencing phase of the trial began late Friday afternoon. Testimony continued Saturday morning.

The trial began Monday, Sept. 18, and is being held in the 168th District Court at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Dick Alcala is presiding over the trial.

Assistant District Attorneys John Briggs and Michelle Hill are trying the case, while attorneys Greg Anderson and Sara Priddy are representing Galvan.

This is the second murder trial against Galvan in connection with the shooting. The first trial in 2019 was declared a mistrial.

The mistrial was declared after a judge ruled prosecutors asked a question to a witness during the trial that could have potentially tainted the jury's opinion on the case, court records show.

Cold-blood murder or self-defense

Galvan and his attorneys argued he was acting in self-defense, but state prosecutors countered that Galvan planned to kill Franco the night of the shooting.

"This scenario was started by this defendant's actions when he went to Barfly with a gun in his jacket," Hill said in her closing arguments. "He was the aggressor. He wasn't afraid because he had his equalizer — that gun."

She added, "Don't fall for his lies. He knew what he was going to do. Self-defense is not applicable, he created this situation. The defendant, with his actions, took RJ's life. His actions caused the injuries to David Ortega."

In his closing statement, Anderson focused on Galvan's claim he was acting in self-defense.

"Everything the evidence shows is he (Galvan) had to fire the gun to protect himself," Anderson said.

Throughout the trial, Galvan and his attorneys claimed that Franco stabbed, beat up and threatened to kill him several times.

The night of the shooting, Galvan claimed Franco and Ortega followed him out of the bar. Ortega then allegedly put a gun against his chest, Galvan testified.

He claimed he wrestled the gun away from Ortega and fired it in the direction of Ortega and Franco.

Prosecutors said no DNA evidence was found belonging to Franco or Ortega on the gun. However, DNA belonging to Galvan was found on the weapon.

Anderson countered that Galvan's DNA was on the gun because he was the last to touch it. He added the other men's DNA could have been wiped off the gun during the altercation.

