El Paso man dies after crash into tree outside IHOP on Hondo Pass Drive

A man died at a hospital five days after crashing into a tree outside an IHOP restaurant in Northeast El Paso, police officials said.

Traffic investigators were notified Wednesday that Carlos Aceves, 53, died from his injuries in a Nov. 22 crash outside the IHOP at 4500 Hondo Pass Drive, police said. An obituary stated that he died Saturday, Nov. 27.

Aceves was driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram west on Hondo Pass when he veered to the left, crossed the eastbound lanes, hit a curb and crashed into a tree, police said.

Police officials said it was unknown whether the Northeast resident might have had a medical emergency before the accident.

This was the 63rd traffic-related death in El Paso this year compared with 65 at the same time last year, according to police figures.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More local news: Fort Bliss soldiers were at off-limits bar before shooting wounded man in Kern Place

More: Coronado High School lockout caused by person with a toy gun

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man dies following crash outside IHOP on Hondo Pass Drive