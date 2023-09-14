El Paso man dies after shot by police during alleged knife assault at East Side home

A 49-year-old man has died after being shot by an El Paso police officer during an alleged knife assault at a home on the East Side, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred Monday evening after police were dispatched soon after 4:45 p.m. on a call of a person armed with a weapon in the 2600 block of Schooner Drive across the street from Glen Cove Elementary School, police said.

When officers arrived, they "heard a distressed female voice from inside the residence pleading for help," police said in a news statement.

Police tried to talk to the man, who allegedly refused to comply with police orders and "made threats toward the victim's life." During the confrontation, a police officer shot the man, officials said.

A 49-year-old El Paso man has died after being shot by an El Paso police officer on Monday in the 2600 block of Schooner Drive in the East Side.

Police provided first aid until the arrival of paramedics, who rushed the wounded man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The 52-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The connection between the man and the woman, if any, has not been disclosed by police. Names have not been disclosed.

The officer fired his weapon while rescuing the woman during a knife attack in her home, Charley Wilkison of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CLEAT police union lawyers represent officers involved in shootings.

Police officials have not said whether the man was armed at the time he was shot. However, police officials said he would have faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the Police Department for five years. His name has not been disclosed.

As it is standard procedure, the police shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Internal Affairs investigators and the Texas Rangers.

