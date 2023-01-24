El Paso man gets 13 years in prison in child pornography case

An El Paso man was sentenced to 13 years in prison in a child pornography case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas in a news release said Javier Alejandro Parada, 36, was sentenced to 160 months in prison Thursday in federal court in El Paso for receipt and distribution of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, Parada used a fake social media account to share nearly 35 files containing child sexual exploitation material in a group chat between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 2, 2021.

After locating Parada’s home, investigators identified additional online accounts in which he kept files containing child sexual exploitation material, some of which had been sent to him by others.

“We remain committed to prosecuting these types of heinous offenses against children and will always follow up on any leads of child sexual abuse,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in the news release.

"Just as important as the result of this case, Parada’s arrest led to the arrest of another child predator in Las Cruces and the rescue of that defendant’s victim. Our partners did an amazing job throughout this investigation."

Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of Homeland Security Investigations El Paso said in the release: “Predators contemplating to exploit children should heed this Homeland Security Investigations investigation and the sentence handed down.

“HSI and our law enforcement partners continue to work tirelessly to protect our greatest asset ‒ our children ‒ and focus on arresting and prosecuting those who seek to victimize them.”

HSI investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Valenzuela prosecuted.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, the news release said.

Project Safe Childhood unites federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims, the news release said.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man gets 13 years in prison in child pornography case