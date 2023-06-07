An El Paso man was having an argument with another person when he was struck by at least two vehicles and died on Interstate 10 over the weekend, police said.

Alcohol is suspected of contributing to the death of the 29-year-old man on Saturday morning on I-10 West near Raynolds Street, close to the Spaghetti Bowl, police officials said.

An investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit found that the man was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram westbound on the freeway when the truck hit the center median concrete barrier several times before stopping on the right-hand shoulder, police said.

Witnesses told police that the driver and a passenger got out of the truck and began arguing.

The driver then "attempted to attack" the passenger but lost his balance and fell backward into a traffic lane, where he was struck by at least two vehicles – a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Silverado, a police news release stated.

The man died at the scene. The passenger left the area. The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured.

The pedestrian who died has been tentatively identified as an El Paso man, but traffic investigators are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner before publicly disclosing his name.

Anyone with information about the fatal freeway incident is asked to contact traffic investigators. Anyone with information may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400.

There have been 30 traffic-related deaths this year, compared with 29 at the same time last year, according to Police Department statistics.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man having argument fatally struck by vehicles on I-10