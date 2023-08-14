El Paso man with rifle arrested after disturbance outside bar in Cincinnati district

A 22-year-old man was arrested, but only for traffic warrants, during a disturbance after he allegedly loaded a rifle and was approaching a crowd outside a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, El Paso police officials said.

Andres Gabriel Lodoza was swiftly stopped by police who ordered him to drop the weapon before the situation could escalate shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in the nightlife area of the Kern Place neighborhood near the University of Texas at El Paso, police said. No shots were fired.

FBI agents with the FBI Violent Crime and Gang Task Force working a gang suppression operation had seen Lodoza causing a disturbance at Champagne Villain bar, followed him and notified police, according to police news statement.

Agents followed Lodoza, who was seen parking his vehicle on Cincinnati Avenue before retrieving and loading a rifle and walking toward the bar before he was stopped as police officers, FBI agents, and U.S. Army special agents immediately responded, officials said.

After being disarmed and detained, police learned that Lodoza had been involved in an altercation inside the Champagne Villain. Lodoza claimed that an unidentified gang member threatened him and wanted to harm him.

"In response, Lodoza retrieved his rifle, citing his military background, intending to intimidate the unidentified male," police said a statement. Lodoza's specific background in the military was not explained.

Lodoza was arrested and taken before Jail Magistrate Judge Sara Priddy, who found no probable cause to charge him with making a terroristic threat, police said.

Lodoza, of East El Paso, was only booked on a pair of traffic warrants from 2020 for speeding and not having insurance totaling more than $900. He remained jailed Sunday night at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to a jail log.

"The El Paso Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of our community," the department said in a statement. "We continue to act promptly and decisively in response to any threats to public safety. We appreciate the cooperation and support of the community and our law enforcement partners in these efforts."

For years, the Cincinnati Entertainment District has been one of the most-violent locations in El Paso with multiple incidents of gun violence, fights and assaults, including a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in June resulting in the arrests of two men on murder charges.

