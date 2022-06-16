El Paso man sentenced in fatal shooting of 18-year-old girlfriend in Central area home

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
An El Paso man was sentenced to 47 years in prison this week in the shooting death of his girlfriend in the bedroom of her Central area home in 2019.

A jury in 34th District Court on Tuesday sentenced Jose Alejandro Casas, now 22, after finding him guilty of murder in the killing of 18-year Santana Jasmine Marie Castro.

Casas was a jealous and verbally and physically abusive boyfriend with "a fondness for displaying a handgun," according to a criminal complaint by El Paso police homicide detectives.

Santana Jasmine Marie Castro, 18, was killed on July 13, 2019
Among the evidence in the case was a deleted cellphone video retrieved by investigators showing Casas pointing a gun at Castro, documents stated.

Casas had been staying with Castro at a home where she lived with her mother and an older brother on North Piedras Street near Austin High School.

On the evening of July 13, 2019, Castro’s brother returned home and found his sister dead in a pool of blood in her bedroom from a gunshot wound to the head, the complaint stated.

Jose Alejandro Casas
Casas disappeared the day Castro died, making no effort to contact his girlfriend's family, police noted. An arrest warrant on a murder charge was later issued for him.

Weeks later, Casas, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested by Mexican law enforcement in Juárez and handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service at the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

Court records show Casas will get credit for spending nearly three years in jail (1,041 days) awaiting trial. There is a backlog in cases going to trial due to court closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Paso police investigate a homicide at a home in the 2500 block of North Piedras Street in July 2019.
"Our team of prosecutors and staff worked tirelessly and diligently in order to bring justice to this case and to the family of the victim," the office of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said in a statement after the sentencing.

If you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, help is available by calling the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence's 24-Hour Crisis Hopeline at 915-593-7300 or 1-800-727-0511.

South-Central stabbing murder

A man convicted of stabbing a man several times and killing him during a fight in South-Central El Paso was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a plea deal.

Daniel Acevedo Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in 41st District Court to a murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Ricardo Campa at a home in the 100 block of South Glenwood Street near Fox Plaza on Sept. 8, 2018.

Court records show Acevedo will get jail-time credit for more than three years (1,376 days) spent incarcerated awaiting trial.

Double stabbing of couple

An El Paso man pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in a deadly assault at an East Side apartment last year.

Adrian Delgado, now 32, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pleading guilty to the charges on May 31 in 41st District Court, according to court records.

Adrian Delgado
On March 20, 2021, Robert Ventura, 34, was killed and Stephanie Marie Ochoa, 28, was critically wounded in a double-stabbing at the woman's home at the Dieter Pines Apartment Homes, 3650 George Dieter Drive.

Ochoa and Delgado had broken up, but she was letting him stay with her because he had no place to live. Delgado was angered when Ochoa told him that she was dating Ventura and stabbed her multiple times before stabbing Ventura, according to criminal complaints filed by police homicide detectives.

Ochoa recently died at a hospital after her health declined, according to a Channel 14-KFOX report citing a GoFundMe fundraising page.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

El Paso police officers are seen along the 100 block of South Glenwood Street following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 8, 2018.
