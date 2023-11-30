El Paso man sentenced to federal prison after trying to have sex with 13-year-old girl

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison after he attempted to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, who was an undercover FBI agent, authorities said.

James Forrest Williams Kidd, of El Paso, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 28, to 10 years in prison on one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said. He also received a five-year prison sentence on one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Kidd also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release on the coercion charge and three years on the obscene material charge, court records show. The supervised release sentences, which will be concurrent, will be served after he completes his prison term.

The sentences were handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Kidd pleaded guilty to the two charges on Aug. 25.

"This defendant intended to lure a 13-year-old girl to his home for sexual activity using a social networking app and will now spend a decade in prison for it," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. "I commend the FBI for their efforts in identifying and apprehending a dangerous predator before he could harm a child in our community."

According to an indictment, Kidd was forced to turn over his Xbox Series S, iPhone 12 and "any and all other property and/or accessories involved in or used in the commission of the criminal offense."

Kidd allegedly used ridesharing app to bring victim to his apartment

Kidd was accused of starting a conversation with a 13-year-old girl on the Whisper social media messaging app, officials said.

The undercover agent created the fake Whisper account Oct. 26, 2022, writing in the profile, "sometimes u just need to move on and open ur eyes," a complaint affidavit states.

He was then contacted by Kidd the same day. Kidd's profile name was "dude," the affidavit states.

Kidd believed the person he was talking to was a 13-year-old girl but was the undercover agent.

Kidd and the agent continued talking and moved their conversation to the Kik social media messaging app.

The content of the messages sent between Kidd and the agent are redacted in the affidavit.

Kidd requested nude photos from the girl and invited her to his apartment to engage in various sexual acts, officials said. He also sent a "pornographic photo and video" to the undercover agent, officials said.

He later discussed sending an Uber to pick up the agent to engage in sexual acts, officials said. They then began talking on the Snapchat social media app. Kidd's username on Snapchat was "James."

Kidd arranged on the Uber ridesharing app for a car to pick the girl up about 8 p.m. Dec. 29 and take her to his apartment, the affidavit states.

FBI agents then knocked on Kidd's front door and arrested him.

"The FBI El Paso's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force is committed to protecting the children of our communities," FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales said in a statement. "This defendant will spend the next 10 years in federal prison for criminal intentions he fully intended to act on to meet a minor for a sexual encounter and sharing obscene material with the minor in the process. Our community can rest easy knowing this man will be behind bars in a federal prison."

