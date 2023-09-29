El Paso man sentenced to prison for trying to arrange to have sex with 13-year-old girl

An El Paso man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he attempted to meet with an FBI agent he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex, court documents state.

Chriss Alexander, 24, was sentenced Monday, Sept. 25, to 10 years in prison on one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, federal court records show. He also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone handed down Alexander's sentence at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

“The FBI El Paso's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is committed to protecting the children of our communities,” FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales said in a statement. “This defendant traveled to attempt to have sex with someone he believed to be a child. Our community can rest easy knowing this man will be behind bars in a federal prison.”

Alexander pleaded guilty July 14 to the coercion charge as part of a plea agreement. A charge of transfer of obscene materials to minors was dismissed.

You're 'not a cop right lol'

Alexander was using the "vanity name, 'FUN Time'" and username "bboyflexl0l" on social media messaging application Kik when he started a conversation with an undercover FBI agent, a criminal complaint affidavit states.

The nearly yearlong, ongoing conversation started on March 2, 2022 and ended with Alexander's arrest Jan. 25, 2023. The conversation started on Kik before moving to text messages, the affidavit states.

In their first conversation, Alexander allegedly told the undercover agent he was 39 years old and from El Paso, but was currently in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Alexander is actually 24 years old, U.S. Attorney's Office officials said.

The undercover agent told Alexander he was a 13-year-old girl from El Paso.

Alexander then asked if the undercover agent was "interested in some fun?," the affidavit states. Two weeks later, Alexander messaged the agent asking if the agent wanted to hang out.

Transcripts of the conversation between Alexander and the undercover agent then jump to Nov. 17, 2022, according to the affidavit.

The undercover agent asks Alexander, "U don't care that I'm a little younger than u?"

Alexander allegedly replies, "It's fine. We can meet up and see." The agent again asks Alexander his age. He replied that he was 40. The agent then asks, "Oh ok I'm 13 is that cool with u," the affidavit states. Alexander allegedly responded, "Yes. Can we meet up tomorrow?"

The conversation transcriptions then jump to Dec. 29, 2022, the affidavit states.

Alexander allegedly sent an explicit photo of himself to the person he thought was a 13-year-old girl. He wrote in a follow-up message, "Play?" The agent replied, "Wowwww That's hot" to which Alexander asked, "Want some of it?"

Transcription then jump to Jan 12 when Alexander allegedly sent several sexually explicit text messages to the undercover agent.

On Jan. 19, Alexander asked the agent multiple times if they are law enforcement. He allegedly messaged, "So just a question. Your not a cop right lol gotta ask. Just being safe for me." The undercover agent replied, "Lol yeah I'm a cop Ur funny R u a cop????"

Alexander, according to the affidavit, replied, "He'll no lol you didn't say no tho." The agent then said, "Lol let's video chat later and then u can see me and I can see u." Alexander replied, "Okay lol. So your not a cop?" The agent said, "Bro I'm 13. Maybe I want to be a cop when I get older."

Alexander replied, "Just say no then lol." The undercover agent replied, "Lol nooooooo babe I'm not a cop."

On Jan. 24, Alexander sent explicit messages and a photo to the agent. The agent told Alexander, "Lol I can't get pregnant babe. U going to bring a condom???" He replied, "No worries you won't," the affidavit states.

They then discussed meeting in person to engage in sexual activities, the affidavit states.

On Jan. 25, Alexander asked for the agent's location in El Paso. He then drove to and parked near the house with the address the agent sent him.

Alexander got out of his car and called the number the agent had given him when they had first started text messaging. The affidavit states the person on the phone call was an "FBI Confidential Human Source."

He agreed to walk toward the house and knocked on the front door while staying on the call. As he approached the house, FBI agents identified themselves and arrested Alexander without incident, the affidavit states.

Alexander was taken to the El Paso Federal Justice Center, which is the headquarters for the FBI El Paso Division in West El Paso. He was then interviewed by agents.

Alexander confessed to agents that he was having sexually explicit conversations with whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl, the affidavit states. He also allegedly confessed to sending the explicit photos.

However, Alexander denied he had plans to have sex with girl. He claimed, he "just wanted to mentor her," the affidavit states.

The FBI's investigation into Alexander was conducted as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice, officials said.

“I applaud the FBI for seeking out and apprehending this predator before he could do harm to an actual child in our community,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. “We will continue to work earnestly with our law enforcement partners to take pedophiles off the streets.”

