El Paso motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in separate weekend hit-and-run collisions

A pedestrian and motorcyclist were killed in separate hit-and-run collisions Saturday evening in El Paso.

A driver was arrested following a fatal motorcycle-car collision shortly before 7 p.m. in the 11000 block of Montwood Drive near Lee Elder Drive in the East Side, police said.

Bryan Scott Parham, 48, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu east on Montwood when he turned left in front of Matthew Eric Camlin, 48, who was on a 2003 Harley-Davidson 883 motorcycle, police said in a news release. Angelica Parham, 43, was a passenger in the Malibu.

Arrests: Man arrested on murder charge in connection to fatal motorcycle crash

Camlin was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Bryan Parham left the scene but was later located by traffic investigators due to evidence allegedly found at the crash site, officials said. He was arrested on a charge of accident involving death and booked into jail under a $25,000 bond.

Both men were East Side residents.

Pedestrian killed on North Mesa Street

A 26-year-old man was struck by a car and killed while walking across North Mesa Street in Kern Place on the West Side.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, the man was hit by a silver or gray car in the southbound lanes of the 3200 block of North Mesa Street near the Albertsons supermarket, police said.

Traffic deaths: Man accused of leaving scene of fatal motorcycle accident; soldier killed in crash ID'ed

The car fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run driver may call police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

There have been 14 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year compared with nine at this time last year, according to Police Department statistics.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collisions