El Paso Museum of Archaeology presents new exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of Archaeology (EPMArch) is inviting the community to the opening of its newest exhibit, “Castner Range, A Community’s Effort to Create a National Monument,” on view beginning Saturday, December 9.

The exhibition features the first time Caster Range National Monument is featured after the proclamation signed by President Joe Biden on March 21, officially designating Caster Range as a U.S. National Monument.

The exhibit explores Castner Range through its geology and biodiversity, rich prehistory and native peoples that continue to use the range, the history from the late 19th century and early 20th century, and its military use.

The exhibit also covers the timeline and years of community movement that eventually led to this year’s National Monument declaration, including an overview of the future clean-up of the land of unexploded ordnance and a schedule of events by the U.S. Army to be able to open the land to visitors.

EPMarch is located in the middle of the designed National Monument footprint and is the only open space where visitors can safely enjoy Castner Range. The rest of the space is owned and managed by the U.S. Army and is not accessible to the general public due to Munitions of Concern and Unexploded Ordnances.

To learn more about the El Paso Museum of Archaeology including exhibits and programming, visit www.EPMArch.org.

