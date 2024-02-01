El Paso Museum of Art unveils new mural within Grand Lobby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The community is invited to the unveiling of a new mural at the Patricia and Jonathan Rogers Grand Lobby inside the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) created by local artist Marianna Olague, announced the City of El Paso in a news release sent Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at the EPMA, 1 Arts Plaza.

The city says the inaugural commissioned mural is part of the EPMA: Frontera Forward, an initiative established to advance the understanding and appreciation of the El Paso/Ciudad Juarez border community through the arts.

The mural pays homage to the Ruben Salazar Apartments from the South El Paso Neighborhood but is also meant to look like any other complexes found around the city, according to the news release.

The artist’s choice of vibrant color in the mural aims to capture the colorful culture and history of the city.

Additionally, unveiling festivities include remarks, entertainment by Frontera Bugalu, coffee and pan dulce from the Bowie Bakery.

