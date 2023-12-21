El Paso is one step closer to receiving $50 million through a national grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is a finalist to receive a national multi-million dollar economic development grant to help historically disadvantaged and underserved communities.

El Paso is among 22 finalists in the Recompete Pilot Program; the program is part of President Biden’s investing in America agenda, aimed at investing 200 million dollars into economic and workforce development nationwide.

Omar Martinez, Grants and Strategic Initiative Manager for El Paso, told KTSM the grant targets communities where poverty and education are low.

“…and we need special interventions to make sure that families can access jobs to be able to pay, for example, living wages and raise their quality of life and be able to afford things like rent or a house payment, food, shelter, things like that,” Martinez said.

The city passed phase one, where they submitted a “complete plan.” Martinez said the strategy outlines El Paso’s approach to ensuring the city can create more than 7,000 jobs.

“…this program just focuses on workforce development, but it is part of a larger, comprehensive strategy that the city of El Paso pushes to make sure that we can improve the quality of life of our residents and support them in getting the high quality and paying jobs that they need to sustain themselves and improve their lives,” Martinez said.

The area jobs include:

Advanced manufacturing

I.T.

Artificial intelligence

Health care.

Martinez told KTSM that most money will go toward workforce development strategies. While looking to bring thousands of jobs, they’ll also get the necessary training to be considered a high-paying job.

“A lot of the money will go to workforce development strategies. Our primary partners for that are Workforce Solutions, Border Plex, UTEP, and then the school districts, and what we need to do is push for a very comprehensive strategy. So it’s not just getting participants in historically underserved communities to join the training.” Martinez said.

Martinez said another major program component for the recompete pilot program is supporting Fort Bliss soldiers, transitioning members, veterans, their families, and survivors.

Phase two consists of another application process where eight finalists will be chosen and receive 50 million dollars.

Martinez said there are over 70 partners in the initiative to include:

The University of Texas at El Paso

Western Tech

All school districts

Region 19

Small businesses

Schneider Electric

El Paso Electric

Etc.

The phase 2 application is due in April 2024; a three-month delay will occur, and the finalist will be chosen.

Martinez said if El Paso is selected, the city will immediately begin implementation in Fiscal Year 2025.

This is one of several large grants that the city of El Paso is pursuing to include others in its portfolio, like climate action and large infrastructure projects.

To learn more about the city’s economic development department, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

