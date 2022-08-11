El Paso police find AR-15, machete and armored vest after threat to shoot family

An AR-15 rifle, an armored vest and a machete were found in the vehicle of a man arrested after allegedly threatening to "show what a real active shooter is" to an El Paso family, police officials said.

Joshua Roberto Trevizo, 40, of Northeast El Paso, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 4 and was released from jail the next day on a $20,000 bond, according to El Paso County Jail records.

The incident began when Trevizo and a 33-year-old woman argued about their dog at a home on El Campo Drive, a police news release stated. The connection between the woman and Trevizo was not disclosed.

During the argument, Trevizo allegedly pointed a shotgun at the woman and "threatened to harm her parents at their home by saying he will show her what a real active shooter is," a police news release stated.

Police officers responding to the incident saw Trevizo driving near the home of the woman's parents, pulled him over and arrested him after finding an AR-15 rifle, a machete and an armored vest in the vehicle, a police spokesman said.

Court records show that a protective order has been filed following the incident.

