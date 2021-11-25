El Paso police arrest 2 in fatal shooting of teens at Shawver Park in the Lower Valley

El Paso police homicide detectives have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of two teens earlier this month at Shawver Park in the Lower Valley.

Martin Rodriguez, 32, and Miguel Angel Marin, 17, were arrested in connection with the Nov. 11 shooting which killed two young men and injured a teen girl at J.P. Shawver Park in the 8100 block of Independence Drive near Yarbrough Drive and the César Chávez Border Highway, police officials said Thursday.

Martin Rodriguez

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday, while Marin was arrested Saturday, officials said.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of capital murder. They were booked into the El Paso County Jail without bond.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of 18-year-old Steven Lopez and 16-year-old Raul "Rulis" Elijah Raygoza.

A 14-year-old girl was also wounded in the attack. No update on her condition was released.

Lopez, Raygoza and the girl were sitting in a vehicle at the park about 6:44 p.m. Nov. 11 when the suspects approached the car, officials said.

Miguel Angel Marin

The suspects allegedly shot multiple times at the victims, officials said.

The three victims were taken to hospitals where Lopez and Raygoza later died.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released.

