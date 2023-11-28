El Paso police arrest 2 teens in McDonald's carjacking, SWAT standoff in far East Side

Following a SWAT situation over the weekend, El Paso police arrested two teenagers accused in a carjacking at gunpoint at a McDonald's drive-thru in the far East Side.

Billy Christian Charles and Elijai Koroma, both 17, on Monday remained jailed on aggravated robbery charges at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, police officials said. Both teens are residents of the East Side.

The two teens are accused of taking a 23-year-old man's truck at gunpoint shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the drive-thru of the McDonald’s restaurant at 14230 Edgemere Blvd. by Zaragoza Road, police said.

Billy Christian Charles was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning at a house on Honey Point Drive following a carjacking at a McDonald's drive-thru on Edgemere Boulevard at Zaragoza Road in far East El Paso.

Police found the stolen truck about a half-mile away in the 3200 block of Emerald Point Drive, near Desert Garden Park, according to a police news release. Officers allegedly saw Charles run out of the truck and eventually run into a house a street away in the 14200 block of Honey Point Drive.

Charles refused to exit and the police Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Crisis Management Team were sent to the scene. Charles eventually exited the house and was arrested without incident, police said.

By Sunday afternoon, investigators had identified and arrested Koroma as the second person allegedly involved in the drive-thru carjacking, officials said.

Koroma is jailed under a $75,000 bond while bond was set at $100,000 for Charles. Both remained jailed Monday. Under Texas law, persons 17 and older are considered adults in the criminal justice system.

Jail records: carjacking suspect was out on bond

El Paso County Jail records show the carjacking occurred while Charles was free on bond following two previous arrests in the last two months. Jail records show Koroma with no past arrests.

Elijai Koroma was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge in connection with a carjacking at a McDonald's drive-thru on Edgemere Boulevard at Zaragoza Road in far East El Paso on Saturday.

Records show that Charles was booked into jail on Oct. 19 and released the same day on a $200 personal recognizance bond after being arrested by El Paso police on a charge of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

On Sept. 9, Charles had been arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of more than four ounces of marijuana before being released on Sept. 12 on a total surety bond of $30,000 on the assault cases and a $2,000 surety bond for the drug case.

