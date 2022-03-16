El Paso police arrest 2, seize rifles in Northeast park shooting

The El Paso police SWAT team and gang investigators arrested two men accused in a shooting that wounded a man at a Northeast regional park earlier this month.

An investigation by the Gang Unit began when a 23-year-old man was shot on March 6 after a fight at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park, 11270 McCombs St., police said. The gunshot wound was not life threatening.

The El Paso Police Gang Unit seized four rifles at a home in the 10400 block of Persephone Drive during an investigation into a shooting on March 6 at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park in Northeast El Paso.

On March 9, officers with the Gang Unit saw one of the shooting suspects carrying a bag with rifles walk into a home in the 10400 block of Persephone Drive near Veterans Park, a police news release stated.

The special weapons and tactics team and gang investigators then served a search warrant at the home and found four rifles, marijuana and other drugs, authorities said.

Christian Anthony Torres was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on March 6 at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park in Northeast El Paso.

Christian Anthony Torres, 22, and Alexander Ivan Villa, 20, were each arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Police officials said that additional charges are pending.

Alexander Ivan Villa was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on March 6 at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park.

Both Torres and Villa remained held Wednesday under a $100,000 bond each at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to a jail log.

Marijuana and other items were seized at a home in the 10400 block of Persephone Drive in Northeast El Paso during an investigation into a shooting at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park.

