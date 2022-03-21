El Paso police arrest 2 in connection with stabbing of bar worker in Five Points area

El Paso police have arrested two men accused in the stabbing of a barback who was trying to stop an assault of a bartender in the Five Points area earlier this month.

Marc Anthony Olivares, 26, and Matthew Luis Acevedo, 24, were each arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police, jail records and a bond hearing.

The stabbing occurred about 11 p.m. March 9 at Dewey's Corner Pub, 812 N. Piedras St., a block south of El Paso Police Headquarters.

Olivares, Acevedo and three women were allegedly already drunk when they arrived at the bar, Assistant District Attorney John Briggs said at a teleconference bond hearing for Olivares over the weekend.

Marc Anthony Olivares

The group got into a disagreement with a bartender, who was punched during the altercation. A barback, William Shukitt, 19, was trying to calm the situation when he was stabbed allegedly by Olivares, Briggs said.

Shukitt was hospitalized in stable condition following the stabbing.

Olivares was arrested Thursday and Acevedo was arrested Monday. Both were booked into the El Paso County Jail in Downtown following an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Olivares was booked on a bond revocation on a driving while intoxicated charge and nine traffic warrants, according to a jail log.

Briggs pointed out that Olivares likely was not allowed to drink alcohol while out on bond in the DWI case.

Olivares and Acevedo remained jailed on Monday under a $250,000 bond in the stabbing case. Acevedo's booking photo has not been released.

