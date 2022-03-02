El Paso police arrest 2nd man in Gateway East shooting after dispute at Jaguars strip club

A second man has been arrested in connection with a roadway shooting that wounded two men after they left an El Paso strip club last month.

Andres Enrique Sanchez, 26, was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 900 block of Mesa Hills Drive in West El Paso, police said. Sanchez was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of drug possession.

Andres Enrique Sanchez was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting that wounded two men in a car on Gateway East Boulevard in East El Paso on Feb. 8.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force had arrested a co-defendant, Norbert Ornelas, 25, on Feb 24 at a home on Neptune Street in Northeast El Paso.

On Feb. 8, Sanchez and Ornelas were together at Jaguars strip club when Sanchez got upset at a group of men whom he asked for a cigarette, an assistant district attorney said at a bond hearing for Ornelas on Saturday.

The prosecutor said that Ornelas and Sanchez allegedly were seen waiting in a car in the strip club's parking lot. It was not disclosed if they were filmed by security cameras or seen by witnesses.

About 4:50 a.m., the suspected shooter's car, with its headlights off, followed the group's car out of the parking lot, the prosecutor said. The cars took the turnaround lane at Lee Treviño Drive before the shooter's car sped up and several shots were fired, hitting the victims' car on Gateway East Boulevard.

The driver was shot in the right shoulder and a leg and a passenger was shot in the left leg, prosecutors said. Three other men in the car were not injured.

Norbert Ornelas was arrested on Feb. 24 in connection with a shooting that wounded two men in a car on Gateway East Boulevard in East El Paso on Feb. 8.

Sanchez, who a jail log lists as residing in Las Cruces, had bond set at $150,000 on the aggravated assault charge and $50,000 total for both drug possession counts, police said. He is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

Ornelas is jailed Downtown on a $150,000 bond on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and $20,000 for one count of possession of cocaine.

The men were arrested by detectives with the police Crimes Against Persons Unit.

