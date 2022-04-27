El Paso police arrest 3 teens in stabbing death of Riverside High School student

El Paso police detectives have arrested three teenagers accused in the fatal stabbing of a Riverside High School student.

The three are accused of capital murder in the killing 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez while trying to rob him after school on Friday, police officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task force arrested Jorge Juarez and Christopher Carrillo, both 17, earlier this week, while a 15-year-old boy was arrested early Wednesday morning, police said.

An investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit found that the teens planned to rob Gonzalez after seeing photos of him flaunting large amounts of cash on social media, officials said.

Gonzalez was lured to a store at Midway Drive and Alameda Avenue, where he was robbed and stabbed, a police news release states.

At 4:25 p.m. Friday, the mortally wounded boy was found about a block from Riverside High School after he collapsed on the roadway on Alameda Avenue near Midway Drive, police said.

The teen was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he later died, police said.

