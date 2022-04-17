El Paso police arrest 5 accused of stomping, robbing Jaguars strip club bouncer

Five men accused of stomping an El Paso strip club bouncer were arrested in a city-wide operation last week, authorities said.

The men were taken into custody over several days by the police Gang Unit and SWAT team, police officials said.

The men are accused of stealing the bouncer's wallet and AirPods headphones while assaulting him on March 19 at Jaguars strip club, 11377 Gateway East Blvd.

Gary Lawrence, 30, who was working security, was escorting patrons out of the club when he was assaulted by five men, police said.

Lawrence was struck in back of head and pummeled and stomped while on the ground, Assistant District Attorney Adam Chevrier said at teleconference bond hearing for one of the suspects last week.

Police officials said that gang investigators arrested:

• Treavon Rashad Wilkins, 34, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity-robbery with a bond set at $75,000 and possession of more than five pounds of marijuana, bond set at $10,000.

• Hernando Richardo Alvarez, 32, charge of engaging in organized criminal activity-robbery, bond set at $50,000.

• Russell Rice, 31, charge of engaging in organized criminal activity-robbery, bond set at $75,000.

• Renwick Darnell Peoples, 31, charge of robbery. He was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond.

• Jamal Marquail Sutton, 29, charge of robbery and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was released Wednesday on a $20,750 bond.

Wilkins, Alvarez and Rice on Sunday remained held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown. All five are listed by police as residing in Northeast El Paso.

