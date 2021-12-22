El Paso police arrest alleged gang member accused of stabbing friend in argument over cash

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his friend during an argument over money, officials said.

El Paso Police Department officers on Dec. 16 were called to a hospital regarding a stabbing victim, police officials said.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, told officers she was stabbed Dec. 14 by her friend, 27-year-old Alfredo Ortiz, during an argument over money, officials said.

She went to the hospital for treatment two days after the incident, officials said.

Alfredo Ortiz

She told police the Dec. 14 argument turned violent when Ortiz allegedly threw a glass bowl at her, striking her on the nose.

Ortiz then is accused of stabbing the woman on the left thigh with a large hunting knife, officials said.

More: Affidavit details different witness perspectives in fatal stabbing near Downtown El Paso

More: Affidavit: Bus passengers yelled at driver to stop looking at phone before fatal El Paso crash

Ortiz was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Ortiz is a gang member, but no further information on which gang he allegedly is in or his role in the gang was released.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Ortiz had yet to post bail as of Tuesday afternoon, jail logs show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Alleged El Paso gang member accused of stabbing friend over money