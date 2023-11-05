El Paso police arrest Fort Bliss soldier in 2 shootings in Cincinnati district

A Fort Bliss soldier was arrested last week accused of firing a gun into the air outside in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on two occasions months apart, El Paso police said.

Army Pfc. Ny'Quan Ontario Thames allegedly told police that he fired gunshots in the popular nightlife area after he was bet by a friend that he wouldn't shoot his gun, Assistant District Attorney Rifqa Calhoun said at a teleconference bond hearing.

Gun violence: After further review, El Paso man indicted, arrested in Cincinnati district rifle threat case

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, El Paso police arrested Thames on two counts of discharge of a firearm following an investigation into shootings on Sept. 3 and June 9, police officials said. No injuries were reported.

Fort Bliss soldier Pfc. Ny'Quan Ontario Thames was arrested by El Paso police on charges of discharge of a firearm on Nov. 1 for allegedly shooting a gun in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on Sept. 3 and June 9.

Gun crime has been a repeat problem in the Cincinnati Entertainment District in Kern Place next to the University of Texas at El Paso. The bar and restaurant district is heavily patrolled by police and monitored by police cameras.

At 2:35 a.m. on Sept. 3, a man without a shirt fired gunshots before fleeing the scene after police had encountered a group involved in a disturbance outside bars, police said in a news release.

Homicides: Fort Bliss soldiers' deadly shooting spree outside El Paso bar preceded by argument with woman, prosecutor says

The man was seen pulling out a gun and fire about ten times, Calhoun, the prosecutor, said Friday at a teleconference bond hearing for Thames, who was allegedly identified as the shooter via video surveillance.

The bullet casings in the September case matched those of shots fired near the Panda Express restaurant on June 9 in the "Cinci" district on North Mesa Street near Glory Road, officials said. Evidence was discovered during a homicide investigation in another shooting on that date in which two men were arrested on murder charges.

More: Fort Bliss soldier kicked out of bar, accused of drive-by shooting in Cincinnati district

El Paso County Jail records show Thames, who is originally from South Carolina, was released on Saturday, Nov. 4, on a total surety bond of $10,500. At a bond hearing a day earlier, Magistrate Judge Ruben Nuñez refused to decrease the bond amount citing the nature of the crime and the future safety of the community.

A Fort Bliss soldier was arrested on discharge of a firearm charges in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on Sept. 3 and June 9. In this photo, police investigate a separate fatal shooting on June 9 in the nightlife, bar and restaurant area in Kern Place in West El Paso.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Fort Bliss soldier arrested in 2 shootings in Cincinnati district