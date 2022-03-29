El Paso police arrest man, woman accused of soliciting underage girls online

El Paso police arrested a man and a woman accused of separately soliciting underage girls for sex in an undercover online sting.

Bryan Irvin Johnson, 29, of Central El Paso, and Marlene Gallegos, 25, of Socorro, were each arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor late last week, police said.

The arrests by the El Paso Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit were part of an FBI El Paso Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force operation.

Marlene Gallegos

Gallegos allegedly communicated online with an undercover officer posing as a girl. On Thursday, Gallegos was arrested after she drove from Socorro and arrived to meet with the "girl" in West El Paso, a police news release stated.

An El Paso County Jail log shows that Gallegos was released on a $50,000 bond Friday.

Police said that Johnson allegedly communicated in a "lewd manner" with an undercover officer posing as an underage teenage girl.

Bryan Irvin Johnson

On Friday after arriving at a location to meet the girl, Johnson allegedly ran from police officers and FBI agents but was quickly arrested, police said. He faces an additional charge of evading arrest and five traffic warrants.

Johnson on Tuesday remained held under a $32,500 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

The cases are the latest in a string of local arrests of adults accused of trying to meet minors for sex online.

