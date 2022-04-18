El Paso police arrest man in Cincinnati District shooting during brawl outside bars

El Paso police officers tackled a man armed with a handgun after he allegedly fired gunshots early Easter Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, officials said.

Police officials said it was fortunate that no one was struck when gunshots were indiscriminately fired into a crowd during a brawl in the bustling nightlife area.

Christopher Paul Hicks, 22, was arrested on charges of deadly conduct, evading arrest and resisting arrest, police said.

El Paso County Jail records list him as Paul Christopher Hicks Jr. of Odessa, Texas.

The gunfire erupted about 1:40 a.m. Sunday during a large fight in front of the College Dropout bar at 207 Cincinnati Ave., police said.

The Police Department had 16 officers assigned that night to the "Cinci" district in the Kern Place neighborhood, which has repeatedly been the scene of shootings over the years.

Officers approaching the fight allegedly saw Hicks pull out a gun and indiscriminately shoot into the crowd, a police news release stated.

Hicks was holding the gun as he ran from police before he was intercepted by another group of officers on the other side of North Mesa Street and tackled in front of the Corralito Steak House restaurant, police stated.

El Paso police keep an eye on the Cincinnati Entertainment District in Kern Place during a busy weekend in this file photo.

Police added that the gun had jammed when it was found underneath Hicks.

"Fortunately, the weapon jammed, and the officers’ immediate presence did not allow Hicks the opportunity to continue firing," police stated.

On Monday, Hicks remained at the Downtown jail held under a $60,000 total bond, according to a jail log.

Jail records show Hicks with an address on the far East Side when he was booked on an evading arrest charge on April 3. At the time of the shooting. he was out on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond in that evading arrest case.

A personal recognizance, or PR, bond requires no money be posted and is basically based on a signature that a defendant promises to show up to court.

