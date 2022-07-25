El Paso police arrest man, 19, in teen's fatal shooting on Zaragoza Road

A 19-year-old Central Texas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenager during a street altercation on Zaragoza Road last December, El Paso police officials said Monday.

Jalen Jamal Jennings was arrested on a murder charge by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Killeen, Texas, and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Friday after being transferred to El Paso, officials said.

Jennings is accused in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Fabian Gomez during an altercation between people in two vehicles on the afternoon of Dec. 21 on Zaragoza Road near Montwood Drive, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting after Gomez arrived with a gunshot wound at the Hospitals of Providence East Campus, officials said.

Jennings, who is listed on a jail log as residing in Killeen, is being held on a $1.25 million bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

El Paso police block Zaragoza Road after a roadway shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy on the afternoon of Dec. 21, 2021

Crime:Four wounded in shooting during house party in far East El Paso

More:Two El Paso County teens arrested on murder charges in fatal shooting at car meet

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police arrest man in teen's fatal shooting on Zaragoza Road